Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

