Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.