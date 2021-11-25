Zacks: Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

ENB opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

