Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report sales of $369.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.80 million and the highest is $373.20 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $362.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Truist lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.53.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.25. The company had a trading volume of 246,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.16. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $226.79 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

