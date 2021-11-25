Zacks: Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce earnings of $4.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $19.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day moving average of $270.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

