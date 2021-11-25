Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 462,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,960,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

