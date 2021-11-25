Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 419,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,574. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

