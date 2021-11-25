Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.82. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.56. The stock had a trading volume of 367,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,720. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.23.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

