Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.28). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($6.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

ALNY opened at $188.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $121.97 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

