Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

CMG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,707.93. 108,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,720. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,821.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,697.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

