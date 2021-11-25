Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $146.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 135.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

