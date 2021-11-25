Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $33.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,058. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.