Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

BOK Financial stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,355 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,351,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $4,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

