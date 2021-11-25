Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

EPAY stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

