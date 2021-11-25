Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $650.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

