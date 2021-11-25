Zacks: Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.04. Incyte posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

