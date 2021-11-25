Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report sales of $127.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.48 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 3,916,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,895. Invitae has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.