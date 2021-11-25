Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $5.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02. McKesson reported earnings per share of $4.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $22.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.74 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.23 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,181. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

