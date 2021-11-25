Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

MDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

MDNA stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

