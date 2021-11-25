Zacks: Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Macquarie began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.