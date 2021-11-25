Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Redfin reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,750 shares of company stock worth $4,583,108. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,580. Redfin has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.