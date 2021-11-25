Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $64.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.75 million and the highest is $64.80 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 252,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,132. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

