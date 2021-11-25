Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Woodward reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

WWD opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

