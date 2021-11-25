Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to Sell

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

