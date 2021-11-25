Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. However, lower equity production of renewable energy is hurting Equinor. The company has higher exposure to debt capital as compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry. This reflects the company’s levered balance sheet.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

