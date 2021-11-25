Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Hold

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSEC. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

