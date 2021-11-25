Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) to Sell

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

