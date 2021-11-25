Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

FCF opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

