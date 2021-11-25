Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,386 shares of company stock worth $3,906,097.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.