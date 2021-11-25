Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Buy

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

