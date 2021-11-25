Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Hold

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $259.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.69, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

