ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head-To-Head Analysis

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZaZa Energy and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Advantage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy $179.21 million 6.45 -$212.04 million $0.04 151.50

ZaZa Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

