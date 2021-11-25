ZClassic Trading Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $8,170.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.00487703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00232128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099897 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

