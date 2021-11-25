Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00485658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00208920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.