ZENZO Trading Up 0% This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $940,163.20 and approximately $75.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00219704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.70 or 0.00735955 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00079117 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

