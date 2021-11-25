Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.30. 9,208,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.80 and a 1-year high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

