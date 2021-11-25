Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

