Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $299.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $299.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

ZM stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

