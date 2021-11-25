Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

