$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

CVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 590,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,063. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

