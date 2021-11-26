$0.11 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,649. The company has a market capitalization of $950.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 125.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 574,733 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 570,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.