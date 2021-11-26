-$0.19 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

DLTH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 102,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,846. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Duluth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duluth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

