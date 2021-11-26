$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,832,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

