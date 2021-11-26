-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYXH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 2,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.