$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

