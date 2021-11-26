$0.37 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,743. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

