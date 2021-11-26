$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. 559,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,142. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

