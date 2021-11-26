$0.72 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.93. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $22,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

