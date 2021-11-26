$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 350,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.