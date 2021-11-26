$1.97 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.99 on Friday, reaching $339.95. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.78 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

