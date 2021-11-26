108,500 Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

